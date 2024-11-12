Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Hank Gray Dallas Cowboys Shout-Out

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    NFL Shout out for the Dallas Cowboys.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943557
    VIRIN: 241106-A-UW671-3334
    Filename: DOD_110680801
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: AMARILLO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Shout out
    Thanksgiving
    USAMU
    NFLCowboys

