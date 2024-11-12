Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve commanding general speaks at Houston-based high school Veterans ceremony

    WALLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gave remarks as the guest speaker for Waller High School's 41st Annual Veterans Program in Waller, Texas, 43 miles outside of Houston, Texas, November 11, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943555
    VIRIN: 241112-A-BU909-1002
    Filename: DOD_110680795
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: WALLER, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    BG Michael Shanley
    Waller high school

