Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gave remarks as the guest speaker for Waller High School's 41st Annual Veterans Program in Waller, Texas, 43 miles outside of Houston, Texas, November 11, 2024.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943555
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-BU909-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110680795
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|WALLER, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve commanding general speaks at Houston-based high school Veterans ceremony, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
