    Keesler News 12 November 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    LtCol Beverly Fulgencio, 336 TRS/CC, and CMSgt David Phillips, 336 TRS/SEL, congratulate Keesler's newest Chief Master Sergeants. They also discuss the Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, the ongoing canopy repair project at the Keesler Shoppette, and the upcoming Inaugural Dragon Duathlon.

    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

