LtCol Beverly Fulgencio, 336 TRS/CC, and CMSgt David Phillips, 336 TRS/SEL, congratulate Keesler's newest Chief Master Sergeants. They also discuss the Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, the ongoing canopy repair project at the Keesler Shoppette, and the upcoming Inaugural Dragon Duathlon.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|943545
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-PI774-4516
|Filename:
|DOD_110680685
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 12 November 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.