Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley speaks at Veterans Day service in Houston

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and a Texas resident, honored local veterans and Soldiers missing in action at the Memorial Service of U.S. Veterans Missing in Action During the Korean War ceremony at the Calvary Korean Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, November 10, 2024.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)