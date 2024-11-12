Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and a Texas resident, honored local veterans and Soldiers missing in action at the Memorial Service of U.S. Veterans Missing in Action During the Korean War ceremony at the Calvary Korean Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, November 10, 2024.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943542
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110680601
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley speaks at Veterans Day service in Houston, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
