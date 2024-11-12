Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley speaks at Veterans Day service in Houston

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and a Texas resident, honored local veterans and Soldiers missing in action at the Memorial Service of U.S. Veterans Missing in Action During the Korean War ceremony at the Calvary Korean Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, November 10, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 10:40
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    BG Michael Shanley

