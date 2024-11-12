Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals B-Roll

Polish Army personnel and U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland have joined forces in the kitchen to bring a slice of holiday tradition on Nov. 6, 2024. Polish culinary experts and U.S. Army culinary specialists worked side-by-side in workshops to create classic holiday dishes, bridging cultural differences through shared flavors and traditions.
Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 09:26
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|943537
VIRIN:
|241105-D-GJ183-4608
Filename:
|DOD_110680512
Length:
|00:06:20
Location:
|BOLESłAWIEC, PL
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
