    Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals B-Roll

    BOLESłAWIEC, POLAND

    11.05.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Polish Army personnel and U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland have joined forces in the kitchen to bring a slice of holiday tradition on Nov. 6, 2024. Polish culinary experts and U.S. Army culinary specialists worked side-by-side in workshops to create classic holiday dishes, bridging cultural differences through shared flavors and traditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943537
    VIRIN: 241105-D-GJ183-4608
    Filename: DOD_110680512
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: BOLESłAWIEC, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals B-Roll, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

