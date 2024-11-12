173rd Airborne Brigade Learn Lifesaving Skills During E3B Training

Del Din, Italy (November 4, 2024)— When every moment is critical, our paratroopers are prepared to act. Sky Soldiers simulated applying occlusive dressings and performed needle chest compressions during E3B Europe at Del Din, Italy on November 4, 2024.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
