In The Studio: AFN Europe Commander

U.S. Army LTC Adam Hallmark, Armed Forces Network commander, joined SGT. Brayton Daniel of AFN Kaiserslautern, Oct. 24, 2024. In his parting words, he reflected on the significance of his time as a commander and the importance of supporting soldiers and airmen in advancing in their career. (Defense Media Activity video by SrA Cherise Vaught)
|10.24.2024
|11.13.2024 07:09
|Video Productions
|943523
|241024-F-XK392-9323
|DOD_110680240
|00:00:30
|DE
|0
|0
