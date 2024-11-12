In The Studio: AFN Europe Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army LTC Adam Hallmark, Armed Forces Network commander, joined SGT. Brayton Daniel of AFN Kaiserslautern, Oct. 24, 2024. In his parting words, he reflected on the significance of his time as a commander and the importance of supporting soldiers and airmen in advancing in their career. (Defense Media Activity video by SrA Cherise Vaught)