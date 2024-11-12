Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: AFN Europe Commander

    GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army LTC Adam Hallmark, Armed Forces Network commander, joined SGT. Brayton Daniel of AFN Kaiserslautern, Oct. 24, 2024. In his parting words, he reflected on the significance of his time as a commander and the importance of supporting soldiers and airmen in advancing in their career. (Defense Media Activity video by SrA Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 07:09
    Location: DE

    #AFN #INTHESTUDIO

