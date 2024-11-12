Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals

    BOLESłAWIEC, POLAND

    11.05.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Polish Army personnel and U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland joined forces in the kitchen to cross-train for the holidays, creating a taste of home through shared culinary traditions on Nov. 6, 2024. Polish culinary experts and U.S. Army culinary specialists worked side-by-side in workshops, preparing classic holiday dishes and bridging cultural differences through food.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 04:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943520
    VIRIN: 241105-D-GJ183-3133
    Filename: DOD_110680181
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BOLESłAWIEC, PL

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

