Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals

Polish Army personnel and U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland joined forces in the kitchen to cross-train for the holidays, creating a taste of home through shared culinary traditions on Nov. 6, 2024. Polish culinary experts and U.S. Army culinary specialists worked side-by-side in workshops, preparing classic holiday dishes and bridging cultural differences through food.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 04:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943520
|VIRIN:
|241105-D-GJ183-3133
|Filename:
|DOD_110680181
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BOLESłAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
