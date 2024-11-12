Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS 25 | U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen, JASDF conduct flight operations in Nyutabaru

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JASDF NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, both with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 5th Air Wing and U.S. airmen with 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, 18th Operations Group, 18th Wing participate in refueling and joint flight operations during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the iron-clad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943510
    VIRIN: 241030-M-GV479-2001
    Filename: DOD_110679802
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: JASDF NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen, JASDF conduct flight operations in Nyutabaru, by Cpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    expeditionary
    1st MAW
    US-Japan alliance
    Keen Sword
    MAG12
    lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download