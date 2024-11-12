KS 25 | U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen, JASDF conduct flight operations in Nyutabaru

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, both with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, 5th Air Wing and U.S. airmen with 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, 18th Operations Group, 18th Wing participate in refueling and joint flight operations during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the iron-clad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
