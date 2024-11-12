Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assignment With Purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2023

    Video by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Service members who come to Korea will continue to build upon our proud tradition of working shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners as our nations strengthen our military, economic and diplomatic ties. (Video by Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943507
    VIRIN: 231023-O-ZO892-6924
    Filename: DOD_110679670
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assignment With Purpose, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download