Service members who come to Korea will continue to build upon our proud tradition of working shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners as our nations strengthen our military, economic and diplomatic ties. (Video by Eighth Army Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943507
|VIRIN:
|231023-O-ZO892-6924
|Filename:
|DOD_110679670
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Assignment With Purpose, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.