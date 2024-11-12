8th FW, 38th FG participate in Friendship Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943506" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group, participate in a variety of activities during Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. Friendship Day allows U.S. and R.O.K. service members to come together and engage in friendly competition through sports.