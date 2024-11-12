Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW, 38th FG participate in Friendship Day 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group, participate in a variety of activities during Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. Friendship Day allows U.S. and R.O.K. service members to come together and engage in friendly competition through sports.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943506
    VIRIN: 241113-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110679604
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Kunsan AB
    8th FW
    38th FG
    INDOPACOM

