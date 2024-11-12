Alaska veterans, service members, friends and family attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the sacrifices and contributions of U.S. and Canadian veterans across Alaska and the world and to reflect on their shared service. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943505
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110679579
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DMVA Veterans Day 2024, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.