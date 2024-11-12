Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMVA Veterans Day 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska veterans, service members, friends and family attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 11, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor the sacrifices and contributions of U.S. and Canadian veterans across Alaska and the world and to reflect on their shared service. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Ceremony
    Service members
    Veterans Day
    AKARNG

