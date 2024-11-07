Coast Guard rescues 3 from the water near Kayak Island, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka rescued three survivors after they abandoned ship 58 miles east of Kayak Island, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2024. All three survivors were safety transported to Yakutat where they were reported to be in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Sitka.