    Coast Guard rescues 3 from the water near Kayak Island, Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka rescued three survivors after they abandoned ship 58 miles east of Kayak Island, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2024. All three survivors were safety transported to Yakutat where they were reported to be in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Sitka.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943504
    VIRIN: 241110-G-G0217-1000
    Filename: DOD_110679395
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    USCG
    Sitka Air Station Sitka
    Kayak Island

