Exercise IRON OR24

After a simulated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occurred on Oct. 24, 2024 releasing a 9.0 magnitude earthquake encompassed nearly 700 miles and felt throughout the Pacific Northwest. Within the first critical 96 hours, the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies worked together to save lives, assess the extent of the damage, and begin efforts to stabilize the situation.