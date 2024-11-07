Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise IRON OR24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    After a simulated Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake occurred on Oct. 24, 2024 releasing a 9.0 magnitude earthquake encompassed nearly 700 miles and felt throughout the Pacific Northwest. Within the first critical 96 hours, the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies worked together to save lives, assess the extent of the damage, and begin efforts to stabilize the situation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943503
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-CH590-1500
    Filename: DOD_110679306
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise IRON OR24, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    CERFP Exercise
    Cascadia Subduction Zone
    Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
    Exercise IRON OR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download