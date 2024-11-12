Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Conducts 62-Mile Adaptive Cycling Ride

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Fort Campbell's Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) took part in a 62-mile adaptive cycling ride this week. This low-impact activity offers moderate to high-intensity training tailored to each Soldier’s abilities, aiding in their healing and recovery process. For many wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers, participating in this ride marks a significant recovery milestone as part of their journey to optimal well-being and functional return.