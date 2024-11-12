Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Conducts 62-Mile Adaptive Cycling Ride

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Laura Boyd 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from Fort Campbell's Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) took part in a 62-mile adaptive cycling ride this week. This low-impact activity offers moderate to high-intensity training tailored to each Soldier’s abilities, aiding in their healing and recovery process. For many wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers, participating in this ride marks a significant recovery milestone as part of their journey to optimal well-being and functional return.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Conducts 62-Mile Adaptive Cycling Ride, by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

