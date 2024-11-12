Soldiers from Fort Campbell's Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) took part in a 62-mile adaptive cycling ride this week. This low-impact activity offers moderate to high-intensity training tailored to each Soldier’s abilities, aiding in their healing and recovery process. For many wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers, participating in this ride marks a significant recovery milestone as part of their journey to optimal well-being and functional return.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943502
|VIRIN:
|241022-D-DQ133-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_110679252
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Conducts 62-Mile Adaptive Cycling Ride, by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
