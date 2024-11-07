Hinesville/Savannah Veterans Day Parade 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, march down the streets of Hinesville and Savannah as part of the Hinesville/Savannah Veterans Day parades Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day holds significant importance while it honors the sacrifices made by service members who have served in various conflicts and peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)