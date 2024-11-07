Hinesville/Savannah Veterans Day Parade 2024

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, march down the streets of Hinesville and Savannah as part of the Hinesville/Savannah Veterans Day parades Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day holds significant importance while it honors the sacrifices made by service members who have served in various conflicts and peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
