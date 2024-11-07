Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Thanksgiving 2024

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Operation Thanksgiving is a wonderful opportunity for Airmen in Training, permanent party dorm Airmen (E-1 through E-4) and Student Pilots to celebrate Thanksgiving with a local military or civilian family, enjoying the joys and flavors of the holiday! Please share this exciting update with the Air Force’s newest Airmen.

    Location: TEXAS, US

    Morale
    Thanksgiving
    PSA
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    exodus

