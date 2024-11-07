Aircrew Flight Equipment at Fairchild AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Julian Pacheco, an aircrew flight equipment specialist assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of AFE at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. AFE’s primary mission is to ensure that flight and safety equipment is safe and ready to use in the event of an emergency. The AFE Airmen ensure aircrews’ safety by thoroughly inspecting equipment such as helmets, masks, safety gear and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)