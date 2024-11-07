Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrew Flight Equipment at Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Julian Pacheco, an aircrew flight equipment specialist assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of AFE at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. AFE’s primary mission is to ensure that flight and safety equipment is safe and ready to use in the event of an emergency. The AFE Airmen ensure aircrews’ safety by thoroughly inspecting equipment such as helmets, masks, safety gear and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:40
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    Safety equipment
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    92nd Operations Support Squadron

