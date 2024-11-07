Airman 1st Class Julian Pacheco, an aircrew flight equipment specialist assigned to the 92nd Operations Support Squadron, explains the importance of AFE at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. AFE’s primary mission is to ensure that flight and safety equipment is safe and ready to use in the event of an emergency. The AFE Airmen ensure aircrews’ safety by thoroughly inspecting equipment such as helmets, masks, safety gear and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943465
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-TJ635-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110678661
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment at Fairchild AFB, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
