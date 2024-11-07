U.S. Army Soldiers Join Polish Citizens to Celebrate Polish Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943463" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, pose for a photo with a local Polish community member during the 13th Polish Independence Picnic, Nov. 11, 2024, in Lodz, Poland. They joined the larger celebration to provide insight into the U.S. Army’s presence in Europe and to strengthen ties with the local community while commemorating Poland’s 106 years of independence. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)