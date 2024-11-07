U.S. Army Soldiers Join Polish Citizens to Celebrate Polish Independence Day

Soldiers of Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, pose for a photo with a local Polish community member during the 13th Polish Independence Picnic, Nov. 11, 2024, in Lodz, Poland. They joined the larger celebration to provide insight into the U.S. Army’s presence in Europe and to strengthen ties with the local community while commemorating Poland’s 106 years of independence. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943463
|VIRIN:
|241111-A-XN888-1301
|Filename:
|DOD_110678610
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|LODZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
