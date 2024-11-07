Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Join Polish Citizens to Celebrate Polish Independence Day

    LODZ, POLAND

    11.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers of Alpha Company, 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, pose for a photo with a local Polish community member during the 13th Polish Independence Picnic, Nov. 11, 2024, in Lodz, Poland. They joined the larger celebration to provide insight into the U.S. Army’s presence in Europe and to strengthen ties with the local community while commemorating Poland’s 106 years of independence. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943463
    VIRIN: 241111-A-XN888-1301
    Filename: DOD_110678610
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: LODZ, PL

    TAGS

    Independence
    Cultural Exchange
    Community
    Celebration
    USAREURAF
    target_news_europe

