Aircrew assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard, refueled three Russian made Sukhoi Su-30MKM aircraft during a historic State Partnership engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force at Sungai Besi Air Base, Malaysia, November 12, 2024. Flying a KC-135 Stratotanker, the 141st utilized the multi-point refueling systems (MPRS) to allow refueling using a probe and drogue system common to many allied aircraft. Since 2017, the WANG has maintained a strong partnership with Malaysia, improving interoperability and integrated capabilities. Engagements like this reinforce initiatives led by our allies and partners, projecting strength by utilizing both distinctive U.S. capabilities and those shared with allies and partners. Together, these efforts leverage cultural, strategic, and operational advantages that are essential to our shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943458
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-YL918-6554
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678568
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|KUALA LUMPUR, MY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Refuel of Sukhoi Su-30MKM, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.