    Refuel of Sukhoi Su-30MKM

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

    11.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard, refueled three Russian made Sukhoi Su-30MKM aircraft during a historic State Partnership engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force at Sungai Besi Air Base, Malaysia, November 12, 2024. Flying a KC-135 Stratotanker, the 141st utilized the multi-point refueling systems (MPRS) to allow refueling using a probe and drogue system common to many allied aircraft. Since 2017, the WANG has maintained a strong partnership with Malaysia, improving interoperability and integrated capabilities. Engagements like this reinforce initiatives led by our allies and partners, projecting strength by utilizing both distinctive U.S. capabilities and those shared with allies and partners. Together, these efforts leverage cultural, strategic, and operational advantages that are essential to our shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943458
    VIRIN: 241112-F-YL918-6554
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110678568
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: KUALA LUMPUR, MY

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PACAF
    Malaysia
    Washington Air National Guard
    Russia
    Refuel
    Washington

