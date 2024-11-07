Refuel of Sukhoi Su-30MKM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Wing, Washington Air National Guard, refueled three Russian made Sukhoi Su-30MKM aircraft during a historic State Partnership engagement with the Royal Malaysian Air Force at Sungai Besi Air Base, Malaysia, November 12, 2024. Flying a KC-135 Stratotanker, the 141st utilized the multi-point refueling systems (MPRS) to allow refueling using a probe and drogue system common to many allied aircraft. Since 2017, the WANG has maintained a strong partnership with Malaysia, improving interoperability and integrated capabilities. Engagements like this reinforce initiatives led by our allies and partners, projecting strength by utilizing both distinctive U.S. capabilities and those shared with allies and partners. Together, these efforts leverage cultural, strategic, and operational advantages that are essential to our shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.