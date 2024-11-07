Footage captured during the 60th Annual Veterans Day Tribute held at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, Tampa, Florida, Nov. 11, 2024. The event celebrated military service members and provided family-friendly games and music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943455
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-SI502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678498
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.