    60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Footage captured during the 60th Annual Veterans Day Tribute held at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, Tampa, Florida, Nov. 11, 2024. The event celebrated military service members and provided family-friendly games and music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943455
    VIRIN: 241112-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110678498
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran’s day
    community
    celebration
    military service
    hillsborough county

