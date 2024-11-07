91st Brig. Eng. Bn. showcases military vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. William Atkins, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participates in a static display of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during a Polish Independence Day celebration at Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Polish Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard T. Wooten)