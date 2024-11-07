Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland Resident Office Signage Installation

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Cleveland based artist Derek Brennan, in collaboration with the Buffalo District and Land Studio, designed the artwork for a mural that was installed on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943446
    VIRIN: 240929-A-VR700-8001
    Filename: DOD_110678413
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    mural
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Essayons
    Buffalo District

