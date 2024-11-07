Cleveland Resident Office Signage Installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cleveland based artist Derek Brennan, in collaboration with the Buffalo District and Land Studio, designed the artwork for a mural that was installed on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)