Cleveland based artist Derek Brennan, in collaboration with the Buffalo District and Land Studio, designed the artwork for a mural that was installed on the side of the Cleveland Resident Office depicting a few of many aspects the district is involved with, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024. We maintain strong partnerships throughout the region, and we look forward to working with local agencies and stakeholders to continually build strong relationships that benefit the community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943446
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-VR700-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678413
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cleveland Resident Office Signage Installation, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.