Coast Guard medevacs U.S. passenger from Carnival Vista cruise ship near Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducts the medical evacuation of a 69-yeal-old woman passenger from the Carnival Vista cruise ship, Nov. 7, 2024, approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico. The patient is U.S. citizen, who experienced health complications and was transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)