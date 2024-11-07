Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs U.S. passenger from Carnival Vista cruise ship near Puerto Rico

    N/A, PUERTO RICO

    11.07.2024

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducts the medical evacuation of a 69-yeal-old woman passenger from the Carnival Vista cruise ship, Nov. 7, 2024, approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico. The patient is U.S. citizen, who experienced health complications and was transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico to receive a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:14
    Location: N/A, PR

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Puerto Rico
    cruise ship
    Coast Guard
    Carnival Vista

