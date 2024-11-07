6 Medical Group radiology team heals hidden wounds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 6th Medical Group’s radiology department for National Radiologic Technology Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The 6th MDG’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. In today's era of Great Power Competition, it is crucial that our Airmen are not only fully prepared for missions but also capable of delivering airpower at any time to meet the nation's needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)