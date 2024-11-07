Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 Medical Group radiology team heals hidden wounds

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A video highlighting the 6th Medical Group’s radiology department for National Radiologic Technology Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The 6th MDG’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. In today's era of Great Power Competition, it is crucial that our Airmen are not only fully prepared for missions but also capable of delivering airpower at any time to meet the nation's needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:08
    MacDill Air Force Base
    mission ready
    6th Medical Group
    National Radiologic Technology week
    Great Power Competition

