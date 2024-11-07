A video highlighting the 6th Medical Group’s radiology department for National Radiologic Technology Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The 6th MDG’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. In today's era of Great Power Competition, it is crucial that our Airmen are not only fully prepared for missions but also capable of delivering airpower at any time to meet the nation's needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943444
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678400
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 Medical Group radiology team heals hidden wounds, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.