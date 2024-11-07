Fort Sill Supports Cameron University VetFest

Cameron University held its annual two-day VetFest to offer support and services to local and area veterans. Fort Sill offered support both days. The first day of the festival, area students were treated to a cannon live fire with Fort Sill's Artillery Half Section and the Cameron ROTC Battalion's cannon, affectionately named Ollie. Big Deuce and Short Round were on site for visitors both days.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943439
|VIRIN:
|241107-O-KP881-1751
|Filename:
|DOD_110678310
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
