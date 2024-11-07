Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Supports Cameron University VetFest

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Cameron University held its annual two-day VetFest to offer support and services to local and area veterans. Fort Sill offered support both days. The first day of the festival, area students were treated to a cannon live fire with Fort Sill's Artillery Half Section and the Cameron ROTC Battalion's cannon, affectionately named Ollie. Big Deuce and Short Round were on site for visitors both days.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943439
    VIRIN: 241107-O-KP881-1751
    Filename: DOD_110678310
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Supports Cameron University VetFest, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

