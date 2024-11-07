Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall AFB Gate and Traffic Update

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Joshua Felmlee, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, civil engineer discusses the construction progress of the gate complexes and roadways. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943438
    VIRIN: 241108-F-NF392-7309
    Filename: DOD_110678273
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    AFCEC
    NDR
    Installation of the Future
    Tyndall Rebuild

