Joshua Felmlee, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, civil engineer discusses the construction progress of the gate complexes and roadways. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943438
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-NF392-7309
|Filename:
|DOD_110678273
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall AFB Gate and Traffic Update, by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.