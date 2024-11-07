Leaders assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing notify Chief Master Sgt. Selects James Mitchell, 6th ARW senior enlisted leader (SEL) of finance, and Gary Chappell, 6th Maintenance Group superintendent, of their promotion at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 5, 2024. The position of Chief Master Sgt. is earned by practicing the leadership qualities necessary to achieve the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943437
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678239
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill leaders notify newest Chief Master Sgt. selects, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.