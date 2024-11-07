Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill leaders notify newest Chief Master Sgt. selects

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing notify Chief Master Sgt. Selects James Mitchell, 6th ARW senior enlisted leader (SEL) of finance, and Gary Chappell, 6th Maintenance Group superintendent, of their promotion at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 5, 2024. The position of Chief Master Sgt. is earned by practicing the leadership qualities necessary to achieve the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943437
    VIRIN: 241105-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110678239
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill leaders notify newest Chief Master Sgt. selects, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    finance
    Chief
    MacDill
    Notification
    Air Force
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download