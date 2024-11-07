Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron participate in a quarterly award ceremony and introduce the “Adopt a Plane” program to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for 6th OMRS Airmen to learn firsthand about their impact on the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943434
    VIRIN: 241104-F-IA158-3001
    Filename: DOD_110678201
    Length: 00:03:05
    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

