MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

Airmen assigned to the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron participate in a quarterly award ceremony and introduce the “Adopt a Plane” program to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for 6th OMRS Airmen to learn firsthand about their impact on the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)