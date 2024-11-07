NAVSTA Rota Turkey Explosion Safety Video 2024

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 12, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station Rota, Spain, provides a holiday cooking safety demonstration in coordination with the installation fire department, Nov. 4, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-lazcano)
