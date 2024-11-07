Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Turkey Explosion Safety Video 2024

    SPAIN

    11.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 12, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station Rota, Spain, provides a holiday cooking safety demonstration in coordination with the installation fire department, Nov. 4, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-lazcano)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 09:24
    Location: ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Turkey Explosion Safety Video 2024, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    Thanksgiving

