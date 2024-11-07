Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Christopher Chavis - Holiday Season

    WINTERBOURNE, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Maj. Christopher Chavis, a U.S. Army NATO exchange officer assigned to the Defense CBRN Center in Winterbourne-Gunner, England, wishes his family at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a merry Christmas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 09:50
    Category: Greetings
