Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setubal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETúBAL, SETúBAL, PORTUGAL

    11.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The MV ARC Endurance made history when it pulled into the port of Setubal on November 5, 2024, carrying over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Soldiers and civilians from the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 598th Transportation Brigade (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command), the U.S. Mission to Portugal, and the Portuguese military and port authority, ensured the mission was successful.

    The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 04:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943403
    VIRIN: 241108-A-MP101-3348
    Filename: DOD_110677831
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SETúBAL, SETúBAL, PT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setubal, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    sidebyside
    16th Sustaiment Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    839th Transportation Battalion Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download