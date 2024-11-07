173rd Airborne Brigade Sharpens Battlefield Lifesaving Skills in Intense E3B Training

Del Din, Italy (November 5, 2024)—Sky Soldiers sharpened their tactical skills by applying tourniquets to mannequins to simulate controlling bleeding in the field during E3B Europe on November 5, 2024, at Del Din, Italy.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
