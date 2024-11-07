Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision on the Front Lines: Range Cards Key to Mission Success

    ITALY

    10.28.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Del Din, Italy (October 29, 2024)—Sky Soldier Staff Sgt. Jeremy Houser prepared a range card for a machine gun during E3B Europe on October 29, 2024, at Del Din, Italy.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 03:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision on the Front Lines: Range Cards Key to Mission Success, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    E3BEurope

