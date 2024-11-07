Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Jeremy Austin - Go Army Black Knights Dec. 14

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Maj. Jeremy Austin with U.S. Army NATO in Sembach, Germany, sends a shout-out to his family in Oklahoma City and his son serving on the Navy's USS John Stennis during the Army Navy Game.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 04:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943399
    VIRIN: 241101-A-QI808-3201
    PIN: 241101
    Filename: DOD_110677782
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    GoArmyAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download