Maj. Jeremy Austin - Go Army Black Knights Dec. 14

Maj. Jeremy Austin with U.S. Army NATO in Sembach, Germany, sends a shout-out to his family in Oklahoma City and his son serving on the Navy's USS John Stennis during the Army Navy Game.
|11.01.2024
|11.12.2024 04:36
|Greetings
|943399
|241101-A-QI808-3201
|241101
|DOD_110677782
|00:00:21
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
