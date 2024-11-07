Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    See What It Takes to Stay Airborne Ready—Sustained Airborne Training (SAT)

    ITALY

    10.08.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Aviano, Italy (October 9, 2024)—Sky Soldiers conducted sustained airborne training (SAT) before their night airborne operation at Aviano Air Base on October 9, 2024.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

