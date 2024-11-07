CARAT Malaysia 2024: Meet your MRF-SEA

Service members with the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces, along with U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Destroyer Squadron 7, discuss the importance of learning together as partners as they conduct Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2024 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia Oct. 31 - Nov. 5, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 highlights the 30th anniversary of CARAT among allies and partners as a way to demonstrate long-term commitment to strengthened relationships throughout South and Southeast Asia and to highlight U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|11.10.2024
|11.12.2024 03:23
|Interviews
|943392
|241110-M-LB897-1001
|DOD_110677767
|00:02:23
|LUMUT, MY
|1
|1
