    173rd Airborne Brigade Jumpmasters Conduct Crucial Safety Inspections

    ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Aviano, Italy (October 10, 2024) Attention to detail is everything. The 173rd Brigade Support Battalion conducted thorough jump master personnel inspections (JMPI) in Aviano, Italy on October 10, 2024 before their airborne operation ensuring every paratrooper is mission-ready.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 03:07
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    Italy
    Airborne
    Parachute drop
    StrongerTogether
    173rd Airborne Brigade

