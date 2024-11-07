Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt and SrA Delgado Carmona

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific spotlight on SSgt Daniel Delgado Carmona, 5th Air Force client systems technician, and his twin brother, SrA Andres Delgado Carmona, cyber transport at MacDill Air Force Base, on how both brothers treasured their time together during a military exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943386
    VIRIN: 241101-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110677727
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt and SrA Delgado Carmona, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Twins
    Brothers
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Fifth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download