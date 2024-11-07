For Full: I am Enough

Full video: Spotlighting SOFA member, Keaton Frick Samurai CrossFit Affiliate owner and coach in her experience with CrossFit and the work leading up to her second appearance at the Japan Championships in Tokyo Nov. 2-3, 2024. The Japan Championship is a CrossFit sanctioned event that you have to qualify to compete in. Frick highlights her experience and dedication to training and improving while still looking to triumph over the universal feeling of self-doubt that comes with any challenge.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 00:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943385
|VIRIN:
|241103-N-XP917-7232
|Filename:
|DOD_110677701
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
