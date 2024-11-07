For Full: I am Enough

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Full video: Spotlighting SOFA member, Keaton Frick Samurai CrossFit Affiliate owner and coach in her experience with CrossFit and the work leading up to her second appearance at the Japan Championships in Tokyo Nov. 2-3, 2024. The Japan Championship is a CrossFit sanctioned event that you have to qualify to compete in. Frick highlights her experience and dedication to training and improving while still looking to triumph over the universal feeling of self-doubt that comes with any challenge.