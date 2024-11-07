Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For Full: I am Enough

    JAPAN

    11.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Full video: Spotlighting SOFA member, Keaton Frick Samurai CrossFit Affiliate owner and coach in her experience with CrossFit and the work leading up to her second appearance at the Japan Championships in Tokyo Nov. 2-3, 2024. The Japan Championship is a CrossFit sanctioned event that you have to qualify to compete in. Frick highlights her experience and dedication to training and improving while still looking to triumph over the universal feeling of self-doubt that comes with any challenge.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 00:58
    Length: 00:02:00
    Japan
    CrossFit
    fitness
    Military
    Fifth Air Force
    SOFA members

