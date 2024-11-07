MCI-West Commanding General Speaks at Veterans Association of North County for Veterans Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general, delivers remarks at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 2024 Veterans Day celebration at VANC, Oceanside, Calif., November 11, 2024. VANC hosted the celebration for active-duty service members, veterans, and community members. Brig. Gen. Brown and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Maj. Sherri N. Cook, MCI-West command senior enlisted leader, attended the event as representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. During the event, MCI-West leadership engaged with community members, building camaraderie among service members, veterans, and civilians in the West Coast region.