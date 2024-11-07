Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West Commanding General Speaks at Veterans Association of North County for Veterans Day 2024

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general, delivers remarks at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 2024 Veterans Day celebration at VANC, Oceanside, Calif., November 11, 2024. VANC hosted the celebration for active-duty service members, veterans, and community members. Brig. Gen. Brown and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Maj. Sherri N. Cook, MCI-West command senior enlisted leader, attended the event as representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. During the event, MCI-West leadership engaged with community members, building camaraderie among service members, veterans, and civilians in the West Coast region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943384
    VIRIN: 241111-M-UR891-9013
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110677696
    Length: 00:11:09
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West Commanding General Speaks at Veterans Association of North County for Veterans Day 2024, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    Oceanside
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Veterans Association of North County

