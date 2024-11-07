MCI-West Commanding General Speaks at Veterans Association of North County for Veterans Day 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Marine Corps Installations West commanding general, delivers remarks at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 2024 Veterans Day celebration at VANC, Oceanside, Calif., November 11, 2024. VANC hosted the celebration for active-duty service members, veterans, and community members. Brig. Gen. Brown and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Maj. Sherri N. Cook, MCI-West command senior enlisted leader, attended the event as representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. During the event, MCI-West leadership engaged with community members, building camaraderie among service members, veterans, and civilians in the West Coast region.
