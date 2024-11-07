Shining Star 25 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, New Mexico -- Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, out of Okinawa, Japan participate in a bilateral live-fire exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Western Air Defense Missile Group to enhance integrated joint and bilateral air defense capabilities while also validating Patriot surface-to-air missile systems Nov. 9, 2024. Operation Shining Star is an annual training exercise where U.S. and Japan Air Defense experts execute simultaneous live fires of their own Patriot Air Defense missile systems to enhance mutual understanding of each country's tactics, communication protocols, procedures and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)