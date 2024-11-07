Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For the Full: Am I Enough

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Teaser video for the Japan Championship with a spotlight on an Fifth Air Force Member Keaton Frick, from Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943382
    VIRIN: 241103-N-XP917-7231
    Filename: DOD_110677693
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full: Am I Enough, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CrossFit
    fitness
    Military
    Fifth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download