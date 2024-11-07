Radio Around the Region: Stars & Stripes Pacific 80th Anniversary

Lt. Col. Marci Hoffman, Stars and Stripes Pacific commander, joins Shogo Radio host Senior Airman Marcus Taylor live on the air to discuss plans for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the news source.
