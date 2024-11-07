Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Turtle Day

    GUAM

    05.22.2024

    Video by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    Happy world turtle day! NAVFAC Marianas, University of Guam Sea Grant and our Tinian partners visited schools on the island of Tinian to announce the winners of a sea turtle art contest. We judged 83 submissions from Tinian students before revealing the winners on May 23, 2024. Their artwork is displayed on the back of signs near turtle nesting sites at Chulu and Dankulu beaches.

