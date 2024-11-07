Happy world turtle day! NAVFAC Marianas, University of Guam Sea Grant and our Tinian partners visited schools on the island of Tinian to announce the winners of a sea turtle art contest. We judged 83 submissions from Tinian students before revealing the winners on May 23, 2024. Their artwork is displayed on the back of signs near turtle nesting sites at Chulu and Dankulu beaches.
