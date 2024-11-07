Rising Sun at Odawara

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Are you curious about places to go and things to do while you’re stationed in Japan? Check out the “Rising Sun,” which highlights activities, events, culture and history in the local area that you can enjoy!



In this episode, we visit Odawara, which is well known for the historic Odawara Castle and for being a gateway to Hakone. The town is just a 90-minute drive from Camp Zama.



Here, among other activities, you can enjoy the scenic beauty of the castle, eat delicious food, shop for souvenirs, and see how ancient samurai lived and battled during the Sengoku Era.



Be sure to watch to the very end for a humorous behind-the-scenes look at producing the show!



Enjoy the program and stay tuned for future episodes!