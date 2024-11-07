Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Friendship Day 2024

    JAPAN

    10.06.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Highlights from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Friendship Day event. On Friendship Day, the base opens its gates to the Japanese public.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943372
    VIRIN: 241006-D-ZZ786-2758
    Filename: DOD_110677359
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

