Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers a video message thanking veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943355
|VIRIN:
|241111-D-AR128-2025
|Filename:
|DOD_110676887
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.