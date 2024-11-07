Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers a video message thanking veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943355
    VIRIN: 241111-D-AR128-2025
    Filename: DOD_110676887
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    families
    Veterans Day
    veterans
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    secdefaustin

