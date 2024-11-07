Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Motivational Birthday Run 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific participate in a battalion motivational run on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2024. The run was conducted in celebration of the 249th Marine Corps Birthday, promoting unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 22:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943339
    VIRIN: 241107-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110676657
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Motivational Run
    HAWAII
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM

