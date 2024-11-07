Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOR RUCK

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Retired Sgt. Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor recipient, leads both Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group and veteran service members in an Honor Ruck through the streets of Manhattan, New York, on November 10, 2024. The Honor Ruck started back in 2016 as a way to get the community together while showing support for the military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez.)

    Location: NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    9/11
    2D MLG
    Brooklyn Bridge
    Veterans Week

