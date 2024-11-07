video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Sgt. Dakota Meyer, Medal of Honor recipient, leads both Marines from 2nd Marine Logistics Group and veteran service members in an Honor Ruck through the streets of Manhattan, New York, on November 10, 2024. The Honor Ruck started back in 2016 as a way to get the community together while showing support for the military. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez.)